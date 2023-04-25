Tylo Ribeiro crowned Mister Supranational South Africa 2023

The black-tie event hosted by TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani, saw Tylo Ribeiro (30) crowned the new Mister Supranational South Africa 2023.

The Pretorian impressed the judging panel ,which comprised of former Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe (Namibia), former Mister Supranational South Africa 2019, Rushil Jina, former Miss South Africa title holders Bokang Motjane-Tshabalala and Lalela Mswane, radio and television personality, Kamo Moth, author and motivational speaker, Devon Brough, celebrity media photographer and Oupa Bopape.

Speaking to Graeme Richards on the Expresso Show, Ribeiro says Mr Supranational was his first-ever pageant and has helped him build self-confidence.

“I’ve learnt such a strong sense of community through this process, and I’m loving every experience I’ve got from this. I’ve always been a person that loves helping others. So this platform has allowed me to make a change,” says Ribeiro, who started a ground-up campaign to assist people with disabilities to be recognised in the workplace.