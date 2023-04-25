Tylo Ribeiro crowned Mister Supranational South Africa 2023

On Saturday, Mister Supranational South Africa hosted a grand finale at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
The black-tie event hosted by TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani, saw Tylo Ribeiro (30) crowned the new Mister Supranational South Africa 2023.
The Pretorian impressed the judging panel ,which comprised of former Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe (Namibia), former Mister Supranational South Africa 2019, Rushil Jina, former Miss South Africa title holders Bokang Motjane-Tshabalala and Lalela Mswane, radio and television personality, Kamo Moth, author and motivational speaker, Devon Brough, celebrity media photographer and Oupa Bopape.
Speaking to Graeme Richards on the Expresso Show, Ribeiro says Mr Supranational was his first-ever pageant and has helped him build self-confidence.
“I’ve learnt such a strong sense of community through this process, and I’m loving every experience I’ve got from this. I’ve always been a person that loves helping others. So this platform has allowed me to make a change,” says Ribeiro, who started a ground-up campaign to assist people with disabilities to be recognised in the workplace.
Mister Supranational South Africa national director Wayne Stafford says what makes this pageant so unique and important is that it focuses more on building the communities and not just beauty.
“The Mister Supranational is one of the big four in the world. What sets it apart is that it’s more than just good looks and personality. They really concentrate on CSI initiatives. It’s having the title but ploughing back into the community and making a difference.”
Ribeiro will compete on the international stage among 40 other countries at the Mister Supranational global contest set to take place in Poland on July 15.