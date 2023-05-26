Most parts of South Africa are starting to experience the cold weather, which can be harmful to the skin due to dry wind. That is why it’s essential to invest in eco-friendly products that will not only be good for your skin, but also for the environment.

As we celebrate Africa Day, we look at some of the ultimate winter essentials for glowing skin from local skincare brands available at the ‘WE ARE EGG.’ Sain Organic Hemi-Squalane: Moisture is essential in winter. This lightweight oil is good for nourishing the skin and hair. Lumi Glo The Dewy Face Mist: Containing CBD leaf extract, hyaluronic acid, pomegranate, and niacinamide, this face mist soothes, hydrates, and brightens the skin.

Yearn Skin Replenish and Repair Skin Barrier Serum: Packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and bakuchiol, this serum is formulated to rejuvenate the skin barrier. Swiitch Beauty #WaterGel: This soothing serum intensely hydrates, tightens pores, and reduces redness, giving the skin that plump, dewy look. The Standard Beauty Hydrating Jelly Mask: Perfect for all skin types, this mask adds extra moisture to the skin.

Lelive The Drip: Deep sea biotics, derived from sustainably-sourced algae found on the coast of Reunion Island, is a must-have as it's great for recharging the skin’s vitality. SKOON Wow Wow Wonder: Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this product offers premium benefits for the skin. Sundae Skin Co - Body Slush: The deep conditioning whipped scrub is the best in-shower exfoliator , leaving your skin feeling moisturised and soft post-shower. It is best topped with a unicorn crush moisturiser packed with natural, skin-repairing ingredients such as vitamin E, jojoba oil and rose water.