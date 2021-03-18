Unbelievable! Woman spent R20m to look like Kim Kardashian West because ’she loves the attention’

There’s no doubt that Kim Kardashian has had and continues to have a major influence on style and beauty during recent years. No matter what she wears, does her with her make-up, changes her hair and even her body shape, women try to copy her look. It’s one thing to copy her look but quite the other to spend a fortune on trying to look like her. Well, Chaly D.N., a London-based influencer, claims she's spent R20-million to look like her Kim Kardashian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaly D.N (@chalydn) Other than Botox and fillers, she says that she hasn’t had any surgery done.

During her appearing on Truly's Hooked on the Look, she said, "I haven’t had any surgeries to look like Kim but I’ve had Botox and fillers – everyone does it,“ she told Hooked On The Look.

"I don’t try to look like her I just naturally look like her“ she continued.

"People tell me I look like Kim Kardashian every single minute. Every time they see me on the street or at a party or everywhere.

"I get stopped for photos all the time – I love the attention, it’s someone telling you that you look like Kim!"

She does however admit that she’s spent thousands on clothing items to copy Kim’s looks.

Her high-end designer wardrobe includes a £7 000 (about R144 000) Givenchy coat, a pair of white £1 000 Tom Ford heels and a collection of designer handbags to the value of £400 000.

She says that wearing these items makes her feel like her idol.