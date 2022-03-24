US viewers come for Khanyi Mbau and other ’Young, Famous & African’ stars

TikTokers are having a ball and mainstream media a field day. The topic of discussion? Hair. More specifically, the bad placement and condition of certain cast members’ wigs. Ms Mbau is one of them, and so is Nadia Nakai. ’Young, Famous & African’ is South Africa’s newest reality series starring the wealthy stars of the nation. Among these stars is Mzansi’s very own Kim K … Thee Khanyi Mbau.

The Queen of Bling – a name the nation attributed to her – not only stars in the series, but Ms Mbau is the primary character. Clearly, who’d expect her to agree to being a secondary cast member? Now, although she’s known for her glamorous life, she, along with other cast members, has been the topic of ridicule lately, and understandably so. Weave. Izinwele zomdubulo pic.twitter.com/M3nDDdq0wh — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 21, 2022 This is a viral image that is circulating on various social media platforms, doing rounds in TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

One simply cannot disagree … It is quite the mishap. And that too on the international screen. Make-up, too, was a topic of discussion. To make matters worse, it is the international viewers – Americans, to be specific – who are dragging the cast’s wigs. And boy were they honest.

Hoyeh takes a swipe at Khanyi Mbau's wig on Young African & Famous. pic.twitter.com/yHORJANOLh — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 21, 2022 Now, the consequence of this being watched worldwide is that the entire continent is now positioned in negative lighting. With the entire continent’s beauty reputation at stake, presented right here is the argument for Africa and where the beauty industry is without fault: West Africa.

West Africa sports a vibrant and lively entertainment industry, Nigeria in particular. What places Nigeria’s economy above South Africa’s is this very industry. More specifically Nollywood. Nigeria ranks second highest with regards to beauty and cosmetics in sub-Saharan Africa according to an article by Sellox Inc. With such a demand for style and beauty, it should not come as a surprise that glam is a priority that side of the world. Both Nigeria and Ghana boast quality make-up artists and wigologists in abundance.

Nigeria With a $3.4 billion cosmetic industry (allafrica.com), it is evident that beauty plays a major role in the average Nigerian’s life. More so for those in the limelight. Who is responsible for the breathtaking looks of Nigeria’s hot and famous? Top Celebrity Make-up Artists

1. Muthoni Njoba 2. Bimpe Onakoya 3. Fati Mamza

Top Hair Stylists 1. Susan Oludele 2. TheGurlFriend

3. Ferdinand Odinaka Asubugha, aka Wig Lord Ghana Ghana, too, boasts a vigorous entertainment industry. Akin to Nigeria’s film industry, Ghana’s film industry is thriving. Prominent figures show up on the red carpet in full glam that leaves you wondering “How?!”. Professional and experienced individuals sit behind those beautiful faces and stunning hair pieces.

Top Make-up Artists 1. Valerie Lawson 2. Portia Gyeni-Boateng

3. Lawrencia Owusu Top Hair Stylists 1. Charlotte Mensah