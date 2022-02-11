Valentine’s Day make-up tips for date night

Professional make-up Artist Raine Tauber shares her sexy make-up tips for a sizzling Valentine’s Day look

Smoldering Eyes They are a classic bedroom eye for a reason and they can be super simple to achieve. I love to work in tones of brown or grey as its less harsh than black but still adds a lot of definition. Step one, grab an eye pencil in a shade of your choice, I’m loving the Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Gris Graphite, apply messily to the lash line, top and bottom, then blend out with a firm but gentle brush like the M.A.C. # 217 brush.

You can add more intensity to that lash line by layer up the product after blending until you reach the desired result. Finish with layers upon layers of your favourite mascara, I always prefer a smudge proof option and my mascara du jour is the Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara. Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara Glitter Liner Sparkles are a huge trend and they invoke images of whimsy and the ‘pixie dream girl’ trope. I love to use glitter to create a barely there liner that just catches the light at certain angles, its giving me the party scene from Romeo & Juliet (if you know, you know). My favourite brand for this is Dream SQNS Glitter and I use the gel adhesive with a small brush to create the shape and then pack the glitter on with an angle brush, my fave for this is Love Potion, it’s a sheer iridescent glitter that shines pink and its positively swoon worthy.

Clean up any unwanted glitter specks with a piece of masking tape and you’re set. Dream SQNS Glitter in Love Potion View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Tauber International MUA (@rainetauber) The Red Lip This is a Valentines Power Look for sure, your date won’t be able to keep their eyes off your lips. Start by hydrating your lips and letting them marinate in that lip balm while you do the rest of your make-up then tissue off the excess. Using a matching liner, line the lip and then colour in the full lip with the liner. Using a precise lip brush, apply the lipstick from the edges to create a crisp symmetrical edge.

Model: Kinsey Golden. Make-up and Hair: Raine Tauber, assisted by Shani Strauss and Innes Oosthuizen. Picture: Danillo Turilli Bronzed and Glowy Basically the Victoria’s Secret look. You know it works. The key to this is an overall bronzed and glowy look that has you looking like a goddess and you can pair it with the smokey eye look from above or keep it clean and just ad mascara (always add mascara). Ok... Key ingredients are an amazing bronzer, I’m loving the Benefit Hoola Bronzer, it’s a great universal shade. Bronze under your cheekbones, a bit on your forehead and a teeny bit on your jawline, if your neck now looks a bit pale in comparison, add some there too.

Now that you look like you’ve been on a fabulous island holiday, its time to add the glow. There are a lot of options when it comes to highlighters and I couldn’t just choose one for this so here are my two faves. Benefit Hoola Bronzer Option 1: Stila Heavens Hue Highlighter in Kitten, this is a beautiful glow and more subtle in shine. Option 2: Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette in the shade called Glitz, it will have you shining like a heavenly being. Dust this on the high planes of your cheekbones, over your eyes and then also over any exposed skin like decolletage and shoulders.