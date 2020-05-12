Vera Wang reveals secrets to her incredible figure

Vera Wang has revealed her secret behind her incredible physique is "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun" at 70. The 70-year-old fashion designer impressed her 2.6 million Instagram followers when she shared a photo showing off her phenomenal abs in a crop top on Instagram. Her washboard stomach prompted one fan to write: "I need my stomach to be like yours. What's your routine?"

Prompting Wang to reply: "Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun."

Over the past few weeks, Wang has been opening up about her life in lockdown after going into isolation with her "fashion family" in Miami, and has been indulging in doughnuts, pizza and even took a virtual cooking class to create a sweet potato frittata.

Wang is adamant she can maintain her enviable figure, despite not being a "huge exercise person".

She previously said: "I'm not a huge exercise person, but I love to play golf at Liberty National, in Jersey City, N. J., or at Atlantic Golf Club in the Hamptons if I happen to be out there. I'm terrible but enthusiastic."

Though she is a reluctant fitness follower - despite competing in the 1968 US Figure Skating Championships - being in isolation with exercise enthusiasts has encouraged her to work out during the coronavirus pandemic.

She recently told Harper's Bazaar: "If you are lucky enough to be with a group of people you know so well and have travelled with so extensively, being restricted can bring so many positive and different nuances to the experience. All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to 'work out' most days."