Victoria Beckham once used raw egg whites as a face mask.
The 45-year-old fashion designer isn't afraid to try new treatments to keep her complexion going but admitted the raw foodstuff was one of the weirdest she's experimented with.
She told Britain's ELLE magazine: "The craziest thing I've one in the name of beauty is that I once put raw egg whites on my face as a mask...
"The last beauty item I bought was probably a mask. I love the Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Masks."
The former Spice Girls singer - who has four children with husband David Beckham admitted she is very "specific" about her eyebrows, which leads to her not keeping them tidy because she doesn't pluck them enough as she refuses to touch them herself.