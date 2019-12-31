Victoria Beckham admits to experimenting with weird beauty treatments









Fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Picture: Reuters Victoria Beckham once used raw egg whites as a face mask. The 45-year-old fashion designer isn't afraid to try new treatments to keep her complexion going but admitted the raw foodstuff was one of the weirdest she's experimented with. She told Britain's ELLE magazine: "The craziest thing I've one in the name of beauty is that I once put raw egg whites on my face as a mask... "The last beauty item I bought was probably a mask. I love the Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Masks." The former Spice Girls singer - who has four children with husband David Beckham admitted she is very "specific" about her eyebrows, which leads to her not keeping them tidy because she doesn't pluck them enough as she refuses to touch them herself.

She admitted: "I'm very specific about my eyebrows and I'll only let Anastasia (Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills) do them when I am in LA which means I don't pluck my eyebrows as often as I should."

Victoria takes "quite a long time" on her grooming regime but that's not something she feels guilty about.

Asked how long she spends looking after herself, she said: "Quite a long time. I don't think we should feel guilty about looking after ourselves...

"I don't think vanity has to be negative.

"I think there can be a positive take on it, you just want to look the best that you can."

Over the years, Victoria has cut back her make-up routine.

She said: "The biggest beauty lesson I ever learned was less is more, accept who you are and don't try to change yourself."