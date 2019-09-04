Beckham, 45, posted several pictures of her latest collection to her 26.5 million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

London - She was hoping to show off her latest fashion line – and lure a few new customers. But Victoria Beckham’s pictures of her autumn-winter range prompted an internet backlash over the super-slim models wearing the designs.

Beckham, 45, posted several pictures of her latest collection to her 26.5 million Instagram followers, showing off garments such as a chain-print dress for £1 390 (about R25 000) and red peep-toe boots for £990.

However, many were concerned by the mother-of-four’s choice of models. Comments on the photos suggested they were "scary to look at". Other followers simply demanded the images be removed. "[The model’s] gonna die if she skips another meal’, one wrote. Another said it was ‘sad to see an icon such as you promoting these ill-looking models".

One critic responded: "I can’t believe [Beckham] has a young daughter and she still thinks using models like this is OK. She needs to use all body types."

Beckham was criticised last year for casting 30-year-old Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite, who was described as "sickly skinny", in an advertisement for her eyewear collection. In 2015, the former Spice Girl defended herself over thin women in her runway show.

"We know that all our girls are healthy," she said. "They’re young, they’re thin, but that doesn’t mean they’re ill."

Daily Mail