Victoria Beckham's eight-year-old daughter Harper followed in her mum's footsteps and did face masks with her.
Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Wonder who Harper Seven takes after? [laughing crying emojis] cucumber and face mask with mummy today xxx kisses from the sunshine x (sic)"
It wasn't Harper's first foray into beauty either, as her mum - who also has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, with the retired soccer star - recently revealed she likes to "play with make-up" with her little girl.
The former Spice Girls singer insisted she wouldn't let Harper go out with cosmetics on her face, but she and her "girly" child like to experiment and play around with products when they're relaxing at home.
She said: "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make up on obviously, but I think it's a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun."