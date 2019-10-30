Harper Beckham with mom Victoria. Picture: Instagram

Victoria Beckham's eight-year-old daughter Harper followed in her mum's footsteps and did face masks with her. The 45-year-old fashion designer - who recently brought out her own Victoria Beckham Beauty range - took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a picture of her eight-year-old girl - whom she has with husband David Beckham - wearing the cucumber eye pads she uses to reduce puffiness and revealed her daughter also used a face mask.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Wonder who Harper Seven takes after? [laughing crying emojis] cucumber and face mask with mummy today xxx kisses from the sunshine x (sic)"

Harper did a face mask with her mom. Picture: Instagram

It wasn't Harper's first foray into beauty either, as her mum - who also has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, with the retired soccer star - recently revealed she likes to "play with make-up" with her little girl.

The former Spice Girls singer insisted she wouldn't let Harper go out with cosmetics on her face, but she and her "girly" child like to experiment and play around with products when they're relaxing at home.

She said: "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make up on obviously, but I think it's a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun."