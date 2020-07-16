Victoria Beckham set to launch health and lifestyle empire in US

Victoria Beckham is set to launch a health and lifestyle empire in America and she has trademarked 'Victoria Beckham' and 'VB' in the US in order to sell products.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has trademarked 'Victoria Beckham' and 'VB' in the US in order to sell products such as "oils, creams and candles".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Beckhams are huge in the States. Victoria's products are likely to be lapped up and provide her with a lucrative leap into the international market."





Meanwhile, Victoria previously branched out into skincare with the release of her Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum in collaboration with skincare specialist Dr. Augustinus Bader





Professor Augustinus Bader in a statement at the time: "My approach to skincare is focused on trying to find innovative solutions for skin health, which can be measured by the scale of protection and care for the skin and are verified in clinical trials.





"In partnership with Victoria Beckham and her team, we took this same approach and created this amazing new serum, which respects healthy skin physiology and protects the skin barrier function. All the know-how is based upon the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need to work at their best."





Victoria had previously revealed it was a "dream" to work alongside Augustinus.



