The 45-year-old fashion designer insists she is "fine" with growing older and just wants to look like the "best version" of herself.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she said: "I'm fine with growing older. I'm not trying to look any younger at all. I just wanna look good for my age. I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have. I don't really want to change anything. And I'm okay with that. I like how getting older feels. I'm okay with how it looks, because it is what it is. Everybody is going to get older. [But] I don't love how it [getting older] sounds."
Victoria previously confessed her and her husband David "share skincare".
She said: "Myself and David share skincare. The Beckhams do sometimes lie in bed both wearing Sarah Chapman face masks.