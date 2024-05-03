If you want to be the next Miss South Africa now’s the time to enter and possibly walk away with the prestigious title. Entries for the 2024 Miss South Africa are now open and will close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 6pm.

This year, the rules and requirements remain the same except for one. Finalists from the preceding year may not enter the following year. This means that a finalist from 2023 may only enter the competition again in 2025.

As per last year, married women and those with children will once again be allowed to enter. An applicant must be at least 20-years-old and must be under 30-years of age as of August 13, 2024. This means that an applicant can turn 30 within their year of reign (starting August 2024).

There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements. The reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert has some advice for those entering the competition this year. “As someone who has entered the pageant twice, the most important factor is to know yourself well, both emotionally and mentally. An entrant must know their strong suit and what their weaknesses are, and examine how they respond to pressure, negativity or confrontation. It is something they must be aware of and work at it – they can’t just focus on their wardrobe or advocacy. Self-awareness is critical,” she says.