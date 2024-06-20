Want to make your gel manicure last longer? Eight expert tips you need to know

Gel nail manicures are a popular choice for those seeking long-lasting and durable nail polish. However, keeping your gel manicure looking fresh and flawless can be a challenge. Here are some tips on how to maintain a longer-lasting gel nail manicure.

Prepare your nails properly Before applying gel nail polish, ensure your nails are clean, trimmed, and filed. This preparation will help the gel polish adhere properly and ensure it lasts longer. Make sure your nails are clean, trimmed, and filed. Picture: Freepik Use a high-quality gel polish Invest in a high-quality gel nail polish that is designed to last. Cheaper polishes may chip or peel more easily. Apply thin layers When applying gel polish, be sure to apply thin layers to prevent bubbling and ensure even coverage. Thicker layers are more likely to chip or peel over time.

Seal the edges Be sure to seal the edges of your nails with each coat of gel polish to prevent chipping. Use a UV or LED lamp Gel polish requires a UV or LED lamp to cure and set properly. Follow the instructions for your specific lamp to ensure your manicure sets properly and lasts longer. Gel polish requires a UV or LED lamp to cure. Picture: Cottonbro / Pexels Avoid hot water Excessive exposure to hot water can weaken the bond between the gel polish and your nails. Try to wear gloves when doing dishes to protect your manicure and help it last longer.