Want to make your gel manicure last longer? Eight expert tips you need to know

Gel nail manicures are a popular choice for those seeking long-lasting and durable nail polish. However, keeping your gel manicure looking fresh and flawless can be a challenge.
Here are some tips on how to maintain a longer-lasting gel nail manicure.
Prepare your nails properly
Before applying gel nail polish, ensure your nails are clean, trimmed, and filed. This preparation will help the gel polish adhere properly and ensure it lasts longer.
Use a high-quality gel polish
Invest in a high-quality gel nail polish that is designed to last. Cheaper polishes may chip or peel more easily.
Apply thin layers
When applying gel polish, be sure to apply thin layers to prevent bubbling and ensure even coverage. Thicker layers are more likely to chip or peel over time.
Seal the edges
Be sure to seal the edges of your nails with each coat of gel polish to prevent chipping.
Use a UV or LED lamp
Gel polish requires a UV or LED lamp to cure and set properly. Follow the instructions for your specific lamp to ensure your manicure sets properly and lasts longer.
Avoid hot water
Excessive exposure to hot water can weaken the bond between the gel polish and your nails. Try to wear gloves when doing dishes to protect your manicure and help it last longer.
Moisturise regularly
Keeping your nails and cuticles hydrated can help prevent chipping and peeling. Use a nourishing cuticle oil daily to maintain nail health and extend the life of your gel manicure.
Avoid picking or peeling
If you notice any lifting or peeling of your gel manicure, resist the urge to pick or peel it off. Doing so can damage your nail bed and cause the polish to chip further.
