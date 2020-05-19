WATCH: 4 easy nail art ideas to try at home

We're stuck at home with all the time in the world. Other than the essential workers, the only time we leave the house is to do a bit of exercise in the morning or head to the shops to do grocery shopping. In many cases, ladies have walked passed their nail salons longingly looking through the windows into a dark store where once magic happened to your hands and feet - the place where you would once step into in need of pampering and step feeling like queen with glistening perfectly manicured nails. Now you look down at your nails and the most you've been able to do is your best DIY version of a mani and with a simple lick of paint. It doesn't have to be so bad. It certainly doesn't have to be so boring.

As mentioned before, you know have all the time in the world to try new things. If one thing doesn't work, nothing stops you from trying something else.

The same thing applies to your nails. Creating nail art might sound like something one should leave to the professionals, but if you keep it simple, anyone can can get creative.

Insider's Caroline Aghajanian is attempting four DIY nail art techniques using objects from around the house, like toothpicks, bobby pins, sponges, plastic wrap, and tape. She's creating polka dot nails, stencil nails, ombre nails, and tie dye or marbled nails.

At the end of each technique, she will go over the pros and cons of the application method.

At the end, she picks the nail art method that is the easiest and looks the best.



