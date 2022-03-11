WATCH: 5 of the biggest make-up gurus on YouTube

Their influence reaches far beyond the YouTube sphere, so be prepared to see A-listers in a video or two on these channels. And by biggest, influence is implied; numbers do not count- though they all have subscribers in the millions – for come a scandal and content creators lose hundreds of thousands of followers within minutes. Cancel Culture … The term given for the act of jumping off the bandwagon of a hate train.

Herewith, find five mainstream YouTube make-up artists that direct mainstream make-up trends – Take note, TikTokers. In no particular order. James Charles

The Prodigy James Charles wears the badge of success from a young age, the epitome of child prodigy. He’s the success story that inspires those who wish to reach similar heights career-wise. Tutorials make-up a huge part of his YouTube channel, since the very beginning in 2015 when he initially started out on YouTube. Before this, hairstyling was his profession.

Nikki Tutorials

The Wholesome Queen Nikkie Tutorials – which is her brand name – is one of the most wholesome YouTuber Make-up artists you’ll ever come across on the platform. Of Dutch decent, she is a qualified and experienced career make-up artist. She remains unproblematic to this day, though she had a teeny tiny scandal in the recent years. Well, not so much a scandal. In January of the year 2020 – yes, that year – NikkiTutorials posted a video on her YouTube channel where she came out as transgender. The scandal part? Nobody knew … not even her partner. Not even one of her million followers suspected that she was Cis male. Find the video here

This wholesome queen promotes self-love to her audience and always has a positive vibe in every single video. Be sure to find tutorials of full-glam make-up look on her channel.

Manny MUA The Melo-dramatic Mister “Find you a man that can do both”. Well, Mr MUA over here definitely can.

With an airy vibe, be sure to be entertained whilst watching his videos. He is quite the entertainer. His content consists of make-up tutorials and product-reviews. From a toned down look to full-glam, find it all on his channel.

Nikita Dragun The Baddie A slay queen, but without the whole financial dependence on that gender.

Having started her YouTube channel a male, she transitioned right before the eyes of her subscribers. Everything about her screams glamour. She is all that and more. With the body of a doll (cosmetically enhanced), Dragun’s channel consists of make-up tutorials and vlogs of her oh-so-glitzy life.

Jeffree Star The Expert

Last but most assuredly not the least. On the contrary, far from it … Meet the business mogul, Jeffree Star. A star he certainly is, though he prefers “alien”. He runs the streets of the online beauty world – his influence stretches even further having connection with mainstream personality such as the likes of Kim Kardashian herself. Draped in designer attire, he is one of the richest YouTubers on the platform. He’s all about the soft life. Note: he doesn’t run any ads on his YouTube videos. Okay, Mr Multi-Millionaire. Keep flexing.

Wondering whether a product is good or not? Well, he’s definitely got you covered and his word is spoken from experience. A beauty expert, he reviews both PR and Non-PR beauty products very honestly. He is not afraid to call out any brand, never mind their high-profile status.