WATCH: 5 Things you may not know about your favourite Caribbeantan products

Love your Caribbeantan faux glow products, but want to get to know them better?

Did you know that there are many amazing features that make this collection smart, safe and solution-based? Here’s five things about Caribbeantan we’d love to share: DID YOU KNOW we’re a cruelty-free brand? Not only are we against animal testing, but we make it our purpose to only source from suppliers who are animal cruelty free. We proudly carry the Cruelty Free label on all our products signifying our ethos towards loving and caring for animals and fighting for their rights.

DID YOU KNOW we’re proudly South African? We’re all about our heritage, and our two local co-founders, Clive Roberts and Cindy Nell-Roberts spearheaded both the professional business and the retail products to make Caribbeantan one of the most sought-after self-tan ranges on the South African market today! DID YOU KNOW we’re the most pocket-friendly self-tan brand?

What can you buy for under R100 these days that really helps you? Your Caribbeantan! From our popular and ever-useful Tinted Body Bronzer Shimmer Cream to our utterly practical Tanning Application Mitt, get the goods you need to make self-tanning a synch for a steal of a price! Our deliciously moisturising Milk & Honey Hydrating Body Butter at R89.95 is not only affordable, but a hard-working body helper. DID YOU KNOW this body butter has so many uses? We can’t stop singing the praises of this seriously good moisturiser! A daily dose of hydration, use it to keep your self-tan looking amazing. It’s the secret weapon known to stretch out the life of your sun-kissed colour for up to 10 days. And the ingredients in the formulation have us so excited; they’re not only good for keeping your tan looking it’s best, but they’re really good for your skin health too. Like the face, body skin needs anti-aging superfoods to keep it young and supple. Find these, like antioxidants from cranberry seed extract as well as vitamins A, C, E and K and natural fatty acids to boost elasticity and collagen in this beautiful body butter.

A body treat - apply it to your whole body for softer and moisturised skin. Hair revitalising - for dry and stressed hair. Soothing hand cream - keeps your hands soft, hydrated and protected. Reduces stretch marks - the vitamin E and shea butter will restore the natural elasticity of your skin and improve collagen production. Pamper your feet - helps soften your skin. Watch the video below to find out more: DID YOU KNOW about our other good-for-skin ingredients?

Throughout the Caribbeantan product range, we've included beneficial ingredients that work wonders on skin wellness. Take our Tan in a Can Instant Self Tan formulated with Aloe Ferox Extract. The gorgeous glow you crave can be sprayed on for immediate results and all while your skin is nourished with this caring ingredient - a really beneficial botanical skin food. And it's a natural-based philosophy that means our products proudly carry the Eco-Cert label and are paraben free. Caribbeantan is available at Clicks, Dis-Chem, Caribbeantan.online, House of Cosmetics, Takealot, Superbalist and Skinmiles.