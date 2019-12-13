Zozibini Tunzi is crowned by her predecessor Catriona Gray of the Philippines during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Photo: Reuters

Twenty-six-year-old Zozibini Tunzi from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape is the pride of South Africa after she was crowned Miss Universe. But she is not the only African to win this prestigious crown. Here are the five African women who have been crowned Miss Universe:

Miss Universe 1978 - Margaret Gardner (South Africa)

Margaret Gardner

Margaret Gardiner won the Miss Universe crown in 1978. At the age of 18, she became the first South African woman to win the title.

Miss Universe 1999 - Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)

Mpule Kwelagobe

Mpule Kwelagobe was the first black African woman to win one of the Big Four international beauty pageants (Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth) and the first woman from Botswana to win.

Miss Universe 2011 - Leila Lopes (Angola)

Leila Lopes

Leila Lopes was 24 years old when she was crowned Miss Universe in São Paulo, Brazi. She is currently the 60th Miss Universe titleholder and is the first Angolan woman to win the crown.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Kim Kay/African News Agency

Miss Universe 2017 - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Hailing from Sedgefield in the Western Cape, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa 2017.

Nel-Peters graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management and entrepreneurship from North-West University just days before winning the Miss South Africa 2017 crown.

Miss Universe 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)