WATCH: A ‘marriage hack’ video of a woman weighing her soap after every shower has gone viral but for all the wrong reasons

People really need to take it easy and stop being so serious that they can’t even spot a joke.
When it comes to TikTok, one never knows if what you’re watching is meant to be inspirational, serious, a hack or simply put out there for comic relief.
The latter is pretty much what folks hop on to that video app for at the end of a long day and it’s what keeps them scrolling into the wee hours of the morning.
However, when TikToker Robinn_banks posted a video, which has been viewed over a million times already, showing how she weighs a bar of soap after every shower, viewers were left confused as to what the video was actually about.
She captioned the video “another marriage hack”, which would imply that it’s some kind of relationship advice, and therefore one would assume that it’s intended to be serious.
WATCH: Woman’s reaction after trying wasabi for the first time thinking it’s avocado will leave you in stitches
Calamine as a primer? Make-up artists and beauty influencers are divided
WATCH: Some people are just miserable – spiteful neighbour mows her lawn during wedding ceremony
TikTok food trends that are worth the hype right now
It’s the caption that clearly threw viewers of the nonsensical “hack” video off.
Of course, it was meant to be a joke. Why would anyone weigh their soap?
@robinn_banks another marriage hack! #sharingiscaring #learnontiktok #marriageadvice #playfair #husbandandwifecomedy #marriagehumor ♬ Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo
That is exactly the question many people – the ones who didn’t see the obvious humour in it – asked.
There were comments like: “Counting soap calories? I don’t get it” and “Why are you keeping track? What’s the point?”
In the video, she points out that she and her husband share a bar of soap. Some people were appalled by that. One commented, “All jokes aside, you share soap. You have different body types. Different scent. Different regions/crevices. This makes me sick.”
To which Robin responded with another hilarious video of her “washing” the soap to clean it.
@robinn_banks Reply to @bee.b.b I hope this helps! #learnontiktok #tutorial #howtowashsoap #learnontiktok #soap #marriedlifehumor #dryhumor #satire ♬ original sound - robinn_banks
She refers to the scale she uses to weigh the soap as a “non-suspicious scale” which left folk either in stitches while others seriously wanted to know what she meant by that.
To which she responded with another hilarious video showing what a “suspicious” scale looks like.
@robinn_banks Reply to @soywytch #dontbesuspicious #verysus #itsajoke #humor #dryhumor #dadjoke ♬ DONT BE SUSPICIOUS - Heliqs