WATCH: African women are doing the most in the Don't Rush Challenge





African influencers (YouTubers included) decided to do the "Don't Rush Challenge" where they quickly switch from their indoor clothes to stunning outfits with magnificent facebeats.





'Don't Rush' is a song released in 2019 by Young T and Bugsey, everyone played it on the background when recording their videos.

The first lockdown weekend is over and guess what, we survived it. However, at first, many were worried about how they would cope since they're used to be out and about but they have since made the most of their time locked in.