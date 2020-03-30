LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Kay Ngonyama, SA makeup artist who made the Don't Rush Challenge a success. Picture: Instagram.
WATCH: African women are doing the most in the Don't Rush Challenge

By Thobile Mazibuko

The first lockdown weekend is over and guess what, we survived it. However, at first, many were worried about how they would cope since they're used to be out and about but they have since made the most of their time locked in. 

African influencers (YouTubers included) decided to do the "Don't Rush Challenge" where they quickly switch from their indoor clothes to stunning outfits with magnificent facebeats. 

'Don't Rush' is a song released in 2019 by Young T and Bugsey, everyone played it on the background when recording their videos. 

However, it wasn't just makeup beauties who participated, there were natural hair lovers, as well as law students as well. 


Rwandese women also represented. 

Men couldn't be left off the list, they also did the challenge where they brushed up from their ordinary sweaters to looking dapper in stylish suits. 

