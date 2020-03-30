WATCH: African women are doing the most in the Don't Rush Challenge
girls just wanna have fun 🎈🥺😍🔥 • • @thickleeyonce @hlehle_lupindo @khayrepublik @vicky_vee_jonas @neorapetsoa @kheamo_m @sheelah_dealz @yolzchannel @snimhlongo @kea.moko @creasednation @brittany_violet_ @cgwebuofficial @zuzzy_g @sashsushi @thabee__happy
#dontrushchallenge - SA beauty creators edition 💄 pic.twitter.com/1VzZNPfuwj— foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) March 28, 2020
SA Influencer Edition 🤪 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/86TfPEFWXx— Kay (@KayNgonyama) March 28, 2020
Free drinks at Club Quarantine till 12! My curl-friends and I about to slide 😍😛 #naturalhair #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/0JUwvjo4vm— kaice daisy (@_kaicealea) March 30, 2020
RWANDESE VERSION🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/j0khq1BjCy— Jessica🇷🇼 (@rukundolovexo) March 27, 2020
So did the Zimbabwean ladies.
🔥🇿🇼ZIM EDITION 🇿🇼🔥#dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/XQ8W4tuv46— Kumbirai 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@TeteHumba) March 29, 2020
Gents, you have 48 hours to respond. pic.twitter.com/alLXfS99XN— Mica 🌹 (@tamica___) March 29, 2020
Law students also made education fashionable by participating.
#dontrushchallenge Black women in Law 👩🏽⚖️⚖️ - 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 pic.twitter.com/yNRySe0jd9— Tebello, your Sister in Law 👩🏽⚖️⚖️ (@bellz_motshwane) March 29, 2020