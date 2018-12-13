Behati Prinsloo appears backstage during hair and makeup at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel has detailed her day-to-day beauty regime and revealed that she doesn't use any brushes when applying cosmetics because her fingers are better at blending certain products more naturally into her skin. The model begins her beauty regime by spraying Mid-Day Essence by SKII, a hydrating spray, to prime the skin, she then mixes Sun Drops SPF50 by Dr. Barbara Strum and Vibrancy Argan Oil Foundation Fluid by Josie Maran Cosmetics.

In a video from Vogue, she said: "This is my easy natural on the go, day to day look if I need to walk my dog, walk my kids.

"Because this is a daytime look I like to mix my foundation with my sunblock because it makes the foundation nice and thin.

"I love using my hands when I do makeup I think the hands warms up the product so it actually goes into the skin a lot more even."

After adding a light eyebrow look using Brow Lift by Charlotte Tilbury, Behati moves on to her skin routine using the Cream Base Palette by Laura Mercier and a standard black Beauty Blender.

The catwalk star - who has Dusty Rose, two, and 10-month-old Gio Grace, with her husband Adam Levine - said: "Creams are really easy because I use my fingers and because it's a cream it gives you that dewy kind of look which I love. I love this guy [Blender] I don't use that many brushes so this is my saviour."

She then applies a light layer of mascara with Full Fat Lashes by Charlotte Tilbury after curling her lashes with a NARS curler and finishes her look by lining and filling in her lips with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat for a "natural pout" and tops it up with a Lip Balm by Windsor Edwards.