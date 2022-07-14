WATCH: Bonang applying skincare product over her make-up leaves tweeps shook

There are a few skincare rules that pretty much everyone knows and that one simply doesn’t break. One of them is “never leave home without sunblock” and another, and one that has been drilled into us by all beauty experts, “never go to bed with make-up”.

While these might be two majors, there are beauty practices that require just a little bit of common sense. On Wednesday Bonang took to Instagram to post a reel announcing her partnership with skincare brand Nivea. In the reel, we see the TV personality applying the face cream, which promises luminous and radiant skin, over a glaringly obvious, full face beat make-up. With a perfect, exaggerated wing liner and false lashes to match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Now anybody with that little bit of common sense mentioned above would know that applying a skincare product OVER make-up, not only doesn’t make any sense at all but is straight-up ridiculous. While one can understand that it’s done simply for aesthetics, it creates a false sense of beauty. Which in itself is an ongoing, widely discussed, issue.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the promotion to hit the Twitter streets where users were left shook at this beauty faux pas. In no time Bonang and Nivea were both trending, not because of the collab, but because of the obvious use of the product over make-up. One user commented, “Bonang promoting a face product with an entire full face beat is definitely where the danger is.”

While another simply said, “I don't understand. So now we must apply Nivea on top of makeup?” I don't understand. So now we must apply Nivea on top of makeup? pic.twitter.com/yifdm5KFlp — Tasha (@TashaTash9999) July 13, 2022 Other comments below. “Why is bonang promoting a skin product with a face beat?”



Nivea: pic.twitter.com/MnZ3jgCMxN — 𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>𝙀 ฿𝙊![CDATA[]]>𝙔 (@ThapeloBoyza) July 13, 2022 You know where the danger is ?

Applying Nivea on top of Makeup. — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 13, 2022 Others correctly pointed out that it’s not the first time models wear make-up promoting skincare products.

