WATCH: Camila Cabello reveals the secret to her effortless beauty

Camila Cabello's best beauty tips are to avoid stress and get enough sleep. The “Havana” hitmaker believes what is impacting on her mental and emotional health will have a physical impact on her and she thinks it shows on her face if she's failed to get enough rest.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK's YouTube channel about her beauty secrets, she said: “As little stress as possible … I mean, I’m not saying I’m like the least stressed person ever … but I do try to take care of my mental and emotional health. “I just know that anxiety and sadness is not great for anything. And also sleep. I’m not amazing at any of these things, but I’ve definitely noticed in my life that when I don’t get a lot of sleep or I’m really anxious, you can really see it in my face.” One thing that Cabello said had eased the stress in her life was deciding not to try to figure everything out instantly.

Asked what the best advice she’d been given was, she said: “You don’t have to have everything figured out today. I really like that. Because sometimes the way my brain works sometimes, you want the advice that’s going to make everything better and feel like an organised desk … I think that really soothes me, when people are like, ‘you don’t have to have it figured out today’.” In September, the 25-year-old singer attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a stunning pink-and-red satin gown with massive bow detail and she admitted it was her favourite ever red-carpet look. She said: “I’m just going to think of the first thing that popped up in my mind – the VMAs (September 2021) when we sang ‘Don’t Go Yet’. It was like a pink thing and the make-up was really cool – it was like circles …That was like my favourite red carpet outfit that I can remember.”