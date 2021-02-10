WATCH: Cardi B shows off her no-make-up face and unbrushed hair as she slams haters

Why do Cardi B haters bother to criticise her when everybody knows that she really doesn’t give a damn about what people say about her, and she has no problem speaking her mind when online trolls come for her?

A mere 20 minutes after waking up the rapper took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself not wearing any make-up and her hair unbrushed, going off at her haters who say that she looks “weird with no make-up”.

She proudly shows her 82 million followers all her flaws saying, “I never been afraid to show my real self”.

In the unfiltered video you can see the blemishes on her skin and her chapped lips - which she says is because she had been biting her lips all night - as she tells her followers that she feels good.

The 28-year-old rapper continues to tell those haters no matter how much they try to put her confidence down, it’s not going to work, saying, “I feel comfortable in my skin ... I'm going to stay on top with this face, make-up or not”.