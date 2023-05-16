WATCH: Coconut Kelz slays with her best impersonation of Dr Nandipha’s prison make-up routine

South Africans love humour. Even in serious situations, they will find something to joke about. They have started several TikTok challenges about Dr Nandipha Magudumana, accused of helping rapist boyfriend and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison. Dr Magudumana, the fourth accused in the Thabo Bester case, has been looking polished for her appearances at Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

In her latest appearance where she was supposed to apply for bail, she rocked box braids and tied them to the side, did make-up, and made a bold statement in red lipstick, meaning she wanted the attention because red screams “look at me”. South African comedian Lesego Tlhabi did a TikTok skit posing as Dr Magudumana. She posed as if she was doing a live video, like most inmates with access to cellphones, and did a “GRWM: Bail Edition.”

She was addressing her followers, telling them she has to do the edges so that the media gets her ‘’good’’ side. Our favourite part of the video was when she was ‘’speaking’’ to her ‘’roommate” about her outfit and chose Nike because she “just did it.” After all, Nike is Dr Magudumana’s signature brand because that’s all she’s been wearing throughout her court appearances.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions about her looks. Many people were wondering how come she can do make-up when she’s in jail. SABC, which has been covering the case from the ground, reported that the Department of Correctional Services explained that prisoners who have not been sentenced have access to their belongings when they go to court. Also, there are salons in prison where prisoners can beautify one another to help equip them with skills that may help them once released.