WATCH: Dermatologists tips for trying the popular ‘skin cycling’ TikTok craze

Some basic beauty guidelines are now almost common knowledge; for example, everyone is aware of how crucial it is to moisturise, clean their skin frequently, and always use SPF. However, it becomes a bit more challenging when you start using other treatments, like anti-aging serums or exfoliants.

You might be wondering how frequently you should use each one. And in what sequence should they be used? We occasionally wish there was just a straightforward beauty formula to follow given all these factors. Recently, a TikTok fad that appears to be addressing that has been going around. In order to streamline your routine and maybe lessen irritation caused by active ingredients, skin cycling is simply a four-night skin care programme that you cycle through regularly.

On the app, videos with the hashtag #skincycling have received 224 million views overall. It "changed" one person's "sensitive acne-prone skin," according to another, and it "made their skin look the best it ever has," according to a third. So what is it exactly? Two dermatologists were consulted to explain the procedure and its possible advantages. The phrase "skin cycling" is ascribed to TikToker and dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe of New York. Bowe claims that the traditional skin cycling cycle consisted of a four-night period. Exfoliation occurs the first night, retinoids occur the second night, and recovery occurs the third and fourth nights, during which you concentrate on hydration and barrier restoration. You repeat the cycle once it is complete.

#that #dermatologist #skincare #skincareroutine ♬ Forever - Labrinth @drwhitneybowe Morning skincare routine should be consistent but at night it’s all about #skincycling Although "skin cycling" is popular right now, the concept is not entirely new. According to Dr. Shari Lipner, a TikTok physician and associate professor of clinical dermatology at the Weill Cornell Medical Centre in New York, "skin cycling is a well-known therapeutic strategy in dermatology“. According to Dr Mary L Stevenson, an associate professor at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, retinoids in particular have frequently been cycled since many patients find it difficult to endure taking them every night. In addition, she continues, people frequently lack the time necessary to properly apply cosmetics, forcing them to cycle through them.

For instance, it has been suggested in the past that you should wait an hour after using exfoliating acids like AHAs and BHAs before using retinol. However, if you're getting ready for bed, you might not always have time to wait (it's advised to use both items at night). So you are effectively cycling by using one product one night and the other the next. What advantages does skin cycling offer?

In another video, Bowe emphasised that using this particular skin cycle method not only helps you get more out of your components (she claims that exfoliating helps prepare your skin for the retinoid), but it also helps you prevent irritability. According to Lipner, products that exfoliate and include retinol might irritate skin. Recovery evenings are crucial for this reason. The recovery nights, according to her, "allow the skin to heal and regenerate."

According to Lipner, folks who experience acne or desire to balance out their skin tone may find this cycling programme helpful. Is it safe? However, Lipner notes that not all skin types will benefit from the four-day cycling regimen. She advises only exfoliating once per week at most. Because some people find twice-weekly exfoliation to be overly abrasive, she advises that you consult a dermatologist who can examine your skin and propose the best regimen for you. And you should forgo the exfoliation if you do find it to be too uncomfortable.

According to Stevenson, some skin types can only manage two nights of retinol each week, which makes this regimen somewhat of a sweet spot for them. However, other face types can handle more. How to get started skin cycling? Lipner advises washing with a basic cleanser devoid of any possible irritants, such as salicylic acid, as part of your night-time regimen.

Depending on the night, use an exfoliator, retinol, or moisturising product next. Make sure you use a hydrating product after applying the active components. Stevenson advises wetness to come after both. Apply a moisturiser first, then the retinol product, followed by a humectant (such hyaluronic acid and glycerin), which, in the words of the author, "draws and holds moisture in the skin," like a sponge. Lipner advises consumers to opt for exfoliating products that contain chemicals like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid. Salicylic acid is helpful for those with acne-prone skin because it is produced from plant sources, the expert claims.