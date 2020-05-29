WATCH: DIY beauty face masks to make your skin glow
View this post on Instagram
Dr. P treats you at home during LockDown! We have received many requests from our Dr. P family about what we can offer at home until the Dr. P Skin Team can see and treat you again. And just to make things a lot more fun, you can win an IS Clinical Calm Skin Care Kit valued at R2500 and delivered to your door in LockDown! @isclinical_southafrica To enter, all you need to do is post and tag @drp_aesthetics and @takkies7 in a photo with you and your Golden Glow mask on. Tag a friend who would need this Golden Glow mask recipe at home too... Apply weekly for these benefits : TUMERIC : Reduces acne and resulting scars with anti-inflammatory properties calming the skin and targets pores. PLAIN YOGURT : Boosts hydration, treat skin infection and even soothes a little sunburn. LEMON : Vitamin C the famous antioxidant to fight off free radicals, it also evens out pigmentation gradually and increases collagen. HONEY : Natures very own antibacterial product with anti-septic properties and full of antioxidants with a boosting glow benefit to the skin. Thank goodness for the bees. COCONUT OIL : Not just a healthy replacement of cooking oil and great for hair... It also reduces inflammation which will keep your breakouts at bay, keeps the skin moist and the medium fatty acids possess antimicrobial properties that treats acne and protect skin from harmful bacteria. #togetherathome #togetherapart #loveyourskinathometoo #drpskinjourney #bethebestversionofyourself #lockdown #beauty #skin #acne #glowingskin #drpsharing
A post shared by Dr P Aesthetic Centre (@drp_aesthetics) on