Choreographer and fitness influencer, Nkateko Dinwiddy trying the golden mask is done.

WATCH: DIY beauty face masks to make your skin glow

We all want glowing skin throughout the year and we are willing to pay for to get the glow. However, with lockdown regulations, getting facials is a no-no.

But that is not a good enough reason to neglect your skin. Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre shares a glow mask recipe for your home DIY beauty routine: if you are consistent, the centre promises you healthy and beautiful skin.

These are the ingredients that you would need to make the mask: turmeric, plain yoghurt, lemon, honey, and coconut oil. 

There are many benefits to using these products, but Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre outlines the following: 

Tumeric: Reduces acne and resulting scars with anti-inflammatory properties, calming the skin and targets pores.

Plain Yogurt: Boosts hydration, treats skin infection and even soothes a little sunburn.

Lemon: Vitamin C, the famous antioxidant to fight off free radicals. It also evens out pigmentation gradually and increases collagen.

Honey: Natures very own antibacterial product with anti-septic properties and full of antioxidants with a boosting glow benefit to the skin. Thank goodness for the bees.

Coconut oil: Not just a healthy replacement for cooking oil and great for hair... It also reduces inflammation which will keep your breakouts at bay. It keeps the skin moist and its medium fatty acids possess antimicrobial properties that treat acne and protect skin from harmful bacteria.

Note: For benefits, apply weekly.

WATCH: Choreographer and fitness influencer, Nkateko Dinwiddy shows you how the golden mask is done.  

