WATCH: Drunk woman applies make-up night before she goes to work to save time in the morning

One of the golden skincare rules is to never go to bed wearing make-up. TikTok user Jody Tavares threw caution to the wind and did the exact opposite.

After a night out, she took to TikTok to share a video showing that she’s applied a full face of make-up and baked it with lots of setting powder to prevent it from coming off while she sleeps. With the overlay caption: “Drunk ideas at 1am” she told her followers, “I know this is dirty of me, but I'm going to bed baking my face.” “I don't care if I get wrinkles. I don't care if I get acne,” she continued.

She ends by saying: “I’m waking up in the morning and going straight to work. Y’all will see.” @jodylynntavares ♬ original sound - Jody Tavares

Of course, viewers were curious to know if her time-saving trick was actually going to work. “Okay, but did it work?” asked one person while another commented, “Wake up sis, I need an update.” And she did just that. The next day she posted a video showing viewers what her make-up looked like on her way to work.

In the follow-up video, we see her walking down the street saying: “I might still be a little drunk, but look how good my face looks. I’m about to go to work. I don't even have to do my make-up.” Clearly impressed with herself she added: “What's the saying? Think harder, not smaller.” But then she tried to correct herself and said: “Think harder, not smart. I don't know.”