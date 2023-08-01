Independent Online
Tuesday, August 1, 2023

WATCH: Drunk woman applies make-up night before she goes to work to save time in the morning

TikTok user Jody Tavares threw caution to the wind and did the exact opposite. Picture: TikTok screenshot

Published 3h ago

One of the golden skincare rules is to never go to bed wearing make-up.

TikTok user Jody Tavares threw caution to the wind and did the exact opposite.

After a night out, she took to TikTok to share a video showing that she’s applied a full face of make-up and baked it with lots of setting powder to prevent it from coming off while she sleeps.

With the overlay caption: “Drunk ideas at 1am” she told her followers, “I know this is dirty of me, but I'm going to bed baking my face.”

“I don't care if I get wrinkles. I don't care if I get acne,” she continued.

She ends by saying: “I’m waking up in the morning and going straight to work. Y’all will see.”

Of course, viewers were curious to know if her time-saving trick was actually going to work.

“Okay, but did it work?” asked one person while another commented, “Wake up sis, I need an update.”

And she did just that. The next day she posted a video showing viewers what her make-up looked like on her way to work.

In the follow-up video, we see her walking down the street saying: “I might still be a little drunk, but look how good my face looks. I’m about to go to work. I don't even have to do my make-up.”

Clearly impressed with herself she added: “What's the saying? Think harder, not smaller.”

But then she tried to correct herself and said: “Think harder, not smart. I don't know.”

Beauty enthusiasts were quick to respond to her make-up hack.

“Not me wanting to try this,” said one person.

“Girl, how did you clean your eyes without messing the make-up,” questioned one woman.

Another did not agree about it looking good, saying:”There’s no way you think this looks good?? So cakey and dry.”

