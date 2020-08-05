WATCH: Evocative and moving, Zozibini Tunzi stars in new 1st For Women ad

Reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi has partnered with 1st For Women. Tunzi was selected by the insurer as she embodied the qualities they celebrate: strength, courage, and resilience. “We teamed up with Tunzi because she is a powerful champion of women’s rights and is an advocate in the fight against gender-based violence. She’s a force to be reckoned with, a symbol of courage and embodies what it means to be fearless. We are so proud to have her on board to impart this message that is so pertinent, especially now,” said Robyn Farrell, CEO of 1st for Women. Tunzi and the brand want to inspire women to be fearless, especially when it comes to being judged. “Living fearlessly is liberating. That’s the message we want to impart to the women of South Africa on Women’s Day and beyond.

“Despite the turbulence and chaos that surrounds us, we want to encourage women to resist fear, confront it and fight back against it with the ultimate intention of empowering women to realise their indomitable strength,” said Tunzi.

She further explained that women should unleash their inner strength.

“We persevere and thrive through fears both seen, and unseen. And yet, we are often our own harshest critics - we fight an internal dialogue about our worth. We hold back in case we are wrong. We want women to start asking themselves 'what would you do if you were fearless?’”

Here are Tunzi's top tips for conquering fear and becoming fearless: