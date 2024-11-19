WATCH: Grade R girl wears make-up and false eyelashes to her graduation - South Africans react

A grade R learner was spotted wearing false eyelashes to her graduation ceremony and people are not happy about it. Taking to TikTok, user @ngwana_ses_jelly1, shared a short clip of the little one lining up with her classmates outside the venue where the graduation ceremony was taking place.

In the viral video that has over 500,000 views, you can see the girl wearing her long black graduation robe and sporting long fake lashes. If that isn’t enough she even has long, what looks like false, nails as well. It even looks like she’s wearing a bit of make-up.

Over a thousand South Africans jumped into the comment section to share their opinions on whether or not a child should be allowed to wear fake lashes. @ngwana_ses_jelly1 ♬ original sound - Sthuli Sasengweni Some viewers have been left wondering what the parent's role was in this decision.

“Parents don’t say no like they used to,” responded one person. While another said: “Parents are tired of arguing with kids.” “The parent must get arrested,” joked someone else.

“Guys some kids are born as Divas yaz n mommies are very tired of arguing with them,” responded another. Another felt for the little girl and said: “Shame, maybe she cried for them. it was her big day after all.” “Some parents are living their lives through their kids,” commented another unimpressed viewer.