With technology forever growing, beauty specialists have introduced a new skin tightening procedure that doesn’t require any surgery - the Plasma Skin Tightening.



Plasma Skin Tightening is the only cosmetic treatment that uses plasma to eliminate excess skin. It is the most innovative and effective alternative to skin tightening and is commonly used to treat eyelids-upper/lower excess skin, crow’s feet, diminishing stretch marks, tightening loose stomach skin, lines and wrinkles around the mouth, mini facelift, neck lift, scars, frown lines, forehead lines, jowls, and decollate.





To make the procedure pain free, a topical aesthetic ointment is used to numb the desired area and it takes about an hour to treat small areas and at least 2 for large. Plasma Skin Tightening is, however, not permanent as it does not stop any further ageing.





WATCH: Plasma Skin Tightening Procedure

It has positive results though which can last for years,depending on the treated area. The effects of the treatment will be noticeable immediately after the treatment, but the best results will be seen by the 8th week as the skin has had time to go through a full regenerative cycle.





Aftercare includes keeping the treated area dry until the scabs have shredded. Once that is done you will need to apply an SPF of at least 50 or higher for up to 6 months post-treatment and stay away from direct sunlight.





To best prepare for the treatment, avoid any skin resurfacing, injections or invasive treatments 4 weeks before the procedure. Also, avoid any caffeinated or stimulating substances 24 hours prior.



