WATCH: How to clean your lash extensions to avoid infections

On TikTok, Ipek Ozcan a lash technician recently posted a disturbing video of what could happen when lash extensions aren’t washed regularly.

She captioned the video: “Your health matters!”. The audio on the video says: “Blepharitis – this is an inflammation of the eyelids which can lead to red, swollen, crusty and greasy–looking eyes or lashes.

“To avoid this clean your eyelashes daily – even if you don't wear make-up.”

In another video, Ozcan tries to remove the built-up dirt and advises clients to follow their after-care instructions for their own safety.

Cleaning your lash extensions regularly is important for both your health and appearance. Cleaning regularly can help you avoid infections.

Lash extensions Dos and Don’ts

DO:

Cleaning your lash extensions regularly, preferably at night, is recommended. Avoid using oil-based products around your eyes. Moisturisers, cleansing oils and aromatherapy oils are examples of these.

Use a foaming cleanser and get an antibacterial solution to preserve eye and lash health.

Clean your lash extensions after swimming or working out.

DON’T:

Do not use make-up remover wipes. Make-up remover wipes leave traces of make-up on your face and may cause your lash extensions to fall off.

Cleansing waters such as micellar are not safe for lash extensions.

Face cloths, sponges, make-up pads and other products should not be used on or near your lash extensions. These will damage your lashes.

When cleaning your lash extensions, use light fingertip pressure only and avoid rubbing your eyes vigorously.