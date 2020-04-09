WATCH: How to create bold nail art at home

We’re heading into week three of lockdown and many of us are running out of things to do. Boredom is slowly creeping in. How many banana loaves can one possibly bake? You’re done with all the decor projects you set out to do. Many people have set themselves a goal to learn at least one new skill during lockdown. I’m a girly girl, so I’m always keen to learn a new beauty trick. Currently, I’m obsessed with nail art. It’s amazing what nail artists are able to do on such a small surface.

I find myself spending way too much time on Instagram scrolling through #nailart and #nailinspo posts.

And that’s how I came across Minelliart’s Instagram page. The first time I spotted her work was when international makeup artist Raine Tauber tagged her in one her posts. I quickly learnt that Minelliart is, in fact, responsible for all her spectacular manicure looks.

One click leads to another and I found myself on the salon’s page, blown away by the work they do.

Due to the lockdown the salon is currently closed, but Minell has kept the page going and has been posting easy to follow videos on how to create bold nail art looks.

I spoke to Minell who offered the following advice on how to get creative at home. “At the moment everyone is stuck at home with loads of time to play with their nails and everyone has a nail polish or two lying around somewhere that they can use. I love clear back/negative space nails were the natural nail shows through as it pops more and grows out nicely," she said.

Here’s a look at some of the Minell’s easy to follow videos to get that salon nails look.







