WATCH: How to make your lashes longer and thicker

We all love long and thick lashes but for some people, their lashes can be short and very thin and they often rely on fake lashes or mascara for more thickness and long lashes.

Many women often apply false lashes with glues that can damage their original lashes, or even worse, it could end up removing some of the original lashes.

Many people forget that eyelashes are just like your skin and hair they can get hydrated, meaning that they need to be well taken care of as often as much.

Here are some helpful tips to make your eyelashes grow longer and thicker:

Drink a lot of water

Drinking water is a very natural substance to not only improve your body and skin but also drinking lots of water can help your lashes grow.

Try using olive oil, coconut oil and castor oil. There's a lot of belief out there that all these oils can improve the length and strength of hair and lashes. Just add a few drops of these oils and apply to your lashes while your eyes are closed, keep the oil on your lashes for just a few minutes and then rinse off.

Apply clear mascara

At its primary level, clean mascara defines and separates the lashes, adding volume, It additionally works to moisturize and condition eyelashes

if you want your lashes to be thicker and to grow faster the apply clear mascara for the illusion of length and thick lashes.

Brush your lashes, Brushing your lashes also helps with growth it also helps with removing dirt and dust that may have stuck on your lashes preventing clogged pores.