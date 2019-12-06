WATCH: India cosmetic brand Wipro launches in SA









The multi-national company entered into a deal with a local cosmetics company Oh So Heavenly. It is the company’s first deal on the African continent and company officials are also planning to expand into other parts of Africa.

Wipro president of Africa, Asia and Europe, Nagender Arya, says that this move will bring a lot of good news for South African consumers as well as job-seekers.

With their flagship product Santoor growing rapidly in our local market, the company’s officials are positive this move will be a good fit for South African consumers.

On the other side of the table lies Canway, who markets brands such as Oh so Heavenly and iwori, says joining a giant like Wipro is "a momentous occasion for us.

"This gives us immediate access to resources that will help us grow faster. It will enable us to unlock the true potential of our brands," said Andrew Barnard, CEO of Canway.





Canway officials say this deal was a long time coming and took a lot of hard work and dedication to pull off. The Oh So Heavenly brand has been a gold mine for the company after scooping product of the year award by Clicks, almost every year.





The CFO of Wipro consumer care, Deepak Chandran said: "This acquisition enables us to grow in South Africa and African markets by leveraging the strong consumer understanding of the team here in South Africa."





With the backing of one of India’s most renowned business Moghuls, Azim Premji, the Wipro team are looking forward to working in the South African Market.





