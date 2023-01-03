WATCH: Instagrammers left disgusted by 3D ‘breast’ nail art with dangling ‘nipple’ ring

3D manicures are all the rage right now. From simple dew drops to little sweets, people are getting really creative with the trend. However, this manicurist has taken it way too far and Instagrammers agree.

Nail Sunny Salon, a salon that has stores in Russia, Ukraine and Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share a video of one of their latest 3D manicure designs. The video shows one of their manicurists applying what looks like a small lump of clay which she attaches to an acrylic nail. She then adds rings on top of the blob to create what looks like a nipple. The design is finished with nude-coloured nail polish on the “boob” and a pinkish colour on what can only assume to be the nipple. To take the breast design one step further, she attaches a “nipple ring” with stars that dangle at the tip of the 3D breast design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by МАНИКЮР 1500₽ ПЕДИКЮР 1800₽🇷![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇲 (@nail_sunny) With all the laughing emojis, one can only assume that their loyal followers clearly saw the humour in it, but there are others who didn’t find it funny at all! A quick scroll through the comments section reveals there are certainly far more sick, nauseous, thumbs down and disgusted emojis. One Instagrammer commented, “Stop it. Get some help”, while another said, “That looks like its nipples... Disgusting, anyone who lets something like that do to themselves is just bad”.

