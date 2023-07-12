WATCH: It’s hubby’s shocked reaction for us as wife pranks him with fake pee beauty routine

With the cost of living getting higher by the day, people are finding ways to cut costs wherever they can. Therefore it’s no surprise that DIY beauty treatments are all the rage right now.

People are trying just about anything to keep their skin looking good. So why would a husband find anything wrong with his wife trying her latest beauty treatment on him? The Versaces, a TikTok couple took to the video app to show off a new skincare routine.

But this isn’t one of your boring beauty routine videos. This one shows the wife applying the product to her husband's face. “Hi everyone. Today I’m excited to show you my skincare routine. And today I have my husband here with me,” she said at the start of the video. Her husband is clearly excited to try the new treatment. She explained that she has been using the product for three months and is happy with the results.

“My skin has been looking and feeling amazing,” she added. She started off by dabbing a cotton swab into the liquid and then applying it to her husband’s face. While demonstrating how to use the product, she explained that the liquid will be at room temperature in the morning and in the evening it will be a little bit cold.

She continued by saying, “The first thing I do in the morning is I pee in here,” pointing to the container she’s holding in her hand. She then added that she puts it in the fridge. While her husband was full of smiles the entire time, he was obviously shocked when he discovered the product was “pee”. “Naai wait what,” he responded as he tries to wipe the liquid off his face.

While one can see the wife is trying to contain her laughter, she tells him that using the “pee” has made her skin look radiant. “Watse radiant” he responded. She even makes him smell the liquid as she continues to try and convince him that it’s “pee”.

While the husband clearly didn’t think it was funny at all, South African viewers thought it was hilarious. Popular social media influencer Nadia Jaftha responded by saying: “Doing this one immediately.” Even Lasizwe commented: Mmh… Should I?”