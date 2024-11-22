WATCH: Khanyi Mbau shows off progress after surgery

Khanyi Mbau isn’t new to cosmetic surgery and, in August, she had social media talking after sharing a video of herself post-surgery. At the time, Mbau shared: “So I am literally a few hours off surgery, I think it’s been about four hours since surgery. I’ve only started getting my life back, feeling like a normal person. As you can see, I’m super swollen, but I’m okay.”

The actress, known for her love of looking her best, revealed she chose more permanent options this time because she was over temporary fixes like Botox and fillers. Her latest procedures included a fox eye lift, a subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty to reduce sagging eyelids. Mbau recently went for a follow-up appointment to check her progress and controversial media personality Musa Khawula shared footage of the consultation.

In the clip, Khanyi is seen calmly lying on a bed while doctors adjust the tapes on her face. Mzansi, known for its love of celeb drama, had plenty to say. Mbau’s decision to go under the knife got everyone talking about beauty ideals, body image, and how far people are willing to go to feel their best. Body Dysmorphia has been brought up quite a few times in the comment section. South Africa, cultural beauty standards often place immense pressure on individuals to meet a particular look — often portrayed in the media, fashion industry, and now increasingly on social media.

For example, the rise of Instagram influencers, reality TV stars and even celebrities undergoing cosmetic procedures, has led to unrealistic ideals of beauty. A look at Khanyi Mbau's progress a month after her aesthetic transformation procedures which included a fox eye lift, lip lift and upper blepharoplasty. pic.twitter.com/n5tIuKqSv8 — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) November 21, 2024 X user @Ketso28 commented: “Body dysmorphic disorder is crippling so many people. This cannot be normal Yho 😔. so much pain, so much money; all because someone feels uncomfortable with how they look.”

Body dysmorphic disorder is crippling so many people. This cannot be normal Yho 😔. so much pain, so much money; all because someone feels uncomfortable with how they look. — Hiba 🌻 (@Ketso28) November 21, 2024 @Sphe____commented: “Torturing yourself like this really need to be studied” Torturing yourself like this really need to be studied

— S P H E® (@Sphe____) November 21, 2024 @Hozeh5 wrote: “This one I think she has identity issues, you can't do this to yourself.🥹🥹.” This one I think she has identity issues, you can't do this to yourself.🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/CE2ocQEsnz — Hozeh (@Hozeh5) November 21, 2024 @molebatsi_nemo also wrote: “This is so sad man. We are seeing a mental health crisis unfold and no one can say anything because money and influence are involved. I really hate what we have become. Normalizing disorder. Body Dysmorphia is not a joke.”