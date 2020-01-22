Kim Kardashian West jokingly branded Kylie Jenner's makeup range "cheap s**t" after an online tutorial went wrong.
The KKW Beauty founder had agreed to let the lip kit guru give her a makeover but proceedings were called to a halt when the 22-year-old star struggled to get to grips with her own product.
Kylie - who pointed out she isn't a professional make-up artist - began by saying: "I love a bright inner corner, so I like to spray ...This is a new ones."
However, the product failed to spritz properly, and as Kylie clicked the nozzle with frustration, she exclaimed: "Why the f**k is this not working?"
Kim wasn't impressed at having to wait and jokingly claimed the spray was "cheap s**t".