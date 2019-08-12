Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian downing tequila shots. Picture: Youtube

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian knocked back tequila shots while filming their make-up tutorial which has them testing the make-up mogul's new birthday collection, The Money Collection. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars tested the Lip Kit guru's upcoming Birthday Collection, The Money Collection, in Kylie's "Get Ready With Me" vlog on her YouTube channel and despite being under the influence, they were impressed with their efforts.

As the 21-year-old beauty attempted to apply concealer, she said: "I've honestly never done my make-up intoxicated, but I'm doing pretty good."

The self-made billionaire and her 35-year-old half-sister - who has 15-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - were seen getting increasingly drunk on camera as a counter on the bottom of the screen counted how many shots they were taking.

Halfway through testing the new collection, Khloe complained: "I have to wake up with my baby in the morning."

Kylie had arrived at the studio carrying her own personalised pink bottle of Don Julio 1942 embellished in glitter with her name on it and the reality TV star admitted she'd predicted the shoot would be "funny".

A drunk Kylie said: "I knew this was going to be funny but now that we're actually doing it this is hilarious."

The two stars also made sure to call momager Kris Jenner and beg her to join in the fun.

Although Kris declined the invitation and called them "drunky monkeys", her boyfriend Corey Gamble still made a cameo appearance.

By the end of the video, the pair had downed nine shots each.