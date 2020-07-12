LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
The sister collaborated on the new collection of Kylie Cosmetics. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner.
WATCH: Kylie Jenner turns her basement into a beauty parlour

The coronavirus may have disrupted lots of activities but it certainly didn't stop Kylie Jenner from launching a new cosmetics range during lockdown.

At the launch of this new collection, the  American reality TV star and businesswoman  turned her basement into a beauty parlour and hosted a live show on her website where everything sold out within a day.


On this range, the mother of one features her model sister, Kendall Jenner.


The KendallxKylie collection has an eyeshadow palette, high gloss, lip blush, and blotting powder - all dedicated to Kendall.


Their older sister, Kim Kardashian-West, also relaunched the KKW Beauty lip glosses and made them available in bigger sizes.

