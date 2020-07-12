WATCH: Kylie Jenner turns her basement into a beauty parlour
The coronavirus may have disrupted lots of activities but it certainly didn't stop Kylie Jenner from launching a new cosmetics range during lockdown.
At the launch of this new collection, the American reality TV star and businesswoman turned her basement into a beauty parlour and hosted a live show on her website where everything sold out within a day.
On this range, the mother of one features her model sister, Kendall Jenner.
View this post on Instagram
in love with the #kendallxkylie collection palette launching in just 5 days ✨ it was so fun creating this with you @kendalljenner! we disagreed on how many mattes they’re are lol i had to fight for those 3 shimmers 🤣. but i’m in love with the end result and it actually has become the palette i use the most. @kyliecosmetics
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
The KendallxKylie collection has an eyeshadow palette, high gloss, lip blush, and blotting powder - all dedicated to Kendall.
View this post on Instagram
The #KendallxKylie collection launches tomorrow at 9am pst only on KylieCosmetics.com 🤍✨ see you thereeee
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
Their older sister, Kim Kardashian-West, also relaunched the KKW Beauty lip glosses and made them available in bigger sizes.