WATCH: Lalela Mswane makes history as the first Black woman to win Miss Supranational

One thing about South African beauty queens, they will make history. On Friday, July 15, reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane represented Mzansi at the 13th Miss Supranational pageant in Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

The 24-year-old stood out from the contestants from 69 countries and was crowned Miss Supranational 2022. The judges were impressed by her national costume dress that pays tribute to her Zulu heritage. It was designed by Cape Town-based Lloyd Kandlin, responsible for creating the costume worn by Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, who went on to become Miss Universe that year.

Lalela Mswane in her national costume. Picture: Supplied. Kandlin was inspired by the vibrant colours and designs of South African prints. “The idea with the costume was to find a balance in the chaos of our everyday lives, which is why I’ve used a vibrant print but carefully balanced it in perfect symmetry.” And for the crowning glory where Namibia’s Chanique Rabe handed over the reins, the KwaSokhulu beauty donned a gold dress designed by William de Beer, owner of Willetdesigns Couture.

Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane. Said Mswane after the pageant: “I am overwhelmed; at the moment, it still feels surreal. I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me, I couldn’t have done it without them. “I want to thank the organisers of Miss Supranational, the Polish people, all my fellow contestants, the Miss South Africa Organisation and my South African fans. This title is not mine alone, it is South Africa’s victory.” Mswane was crowned Miss Universe 2021 second runner-up in December last year. This August, she will be handing over her Miss SA crown to one lucky lady.