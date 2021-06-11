WATCH: Listen carefully, ASMR make-up tutorials provide aural pleasure to beauty enthusiasts

One can really get lost in the world of YouTube make-up tutorials. You go online to watch a tutorial on how to correctly apply lipliner and before you know it, it’s five hours later and you’ve watched everything from lipliner to eyeliner.

With thousands of videos being posted daily, it seems like there’s a never ending supply of tutorials and reviews. TikTok has become a new platform for makeup lovers to share their tips and techniques. If getting lost in YouTube is a problem then TikTok is even worse.

Because the videos are short it makes it even easier to just scroll up to the next 60 second video to get your fix. With all the crazy built-in filters and editing tools, the possibilities are endless. One of the key elements to a successful post is the music added to the video. A track alone can cause you video to trend.

So when I came across a makeup video where the artist was actually whispering, I was intrigued. No music. Just whispering and the sounds the brushes and packaging make as she uses them. I soon discovered that there’s a whole new genre of video called ASMR videos.

If, like me, you don’t know what ASMR is, here’s a brief summary. ASMR – autonomous sensory meridian response – is often referred to as “head orgasm”. It’s defined as a “calming, pleasurable feeling, often accompanied by a ”tingling sensation”, which occurs in response to certain stimuli. According to the Huffington Post, the stimuli that trigger ASMR vary from person to person, but some of the most common ones are said to include whispers, white noise, lip smacking, tapping on hard surfaces, brushing sounds and even the sound of someone eating.