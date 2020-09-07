WATCH: Make-up artist does a remake of Chadwick Boseman’s face

While the world continues to mourn the death of American actor Chadwick Boseman, a Nigerian make-up artist decided to honour the fallen hero by redoing his face. Based in Lagos, Jane Richard shared a video of herself recreating Boseman’s face using only make-up. She used foundation, powder, eyeliner and concealer to turn her face into the “Black Panther” star. WATCH: A video of Jane Richard recreating Chadwick Boseman’s look: pic.twitter.com/4FKcdaPzwb — Jane Richard (@janejonet) September 5, 2020 She received lots of great feedback from her followers, who commended her on her work.

“I have never seen anyone more talented!!,” tweeted @deeja_abbatee

“This is so dope! How to do a tribute. Well done,” said @thetalkacian.

“Beautiful homage to a king gone home. Namaste,” @DipoSalimonu replied.

Others got emotional after watching the video.

“That smile at the end almost made me cry,” said @JeLLZ_SaNtAnA

The artist has a thing for creating makeovers of celebrities and people that she likes. Previously, she did a makeover of Don Jazzy, a Nigerian record producer.

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 after battling colon cancer. His stylist, Ashley Weston also paid tribute to him by sharing some of her memories.

Taking to Instagram, she described him as a brother. She said: “My big brother. My King. I can still see your beautiful smile and hear your infectious laugh. You stood beside me during some of the biggest moments of my life: When I got married, when loved ones passed away, and when my husband was sick – you were there for me, always and without hesitation.

“With every outfit we created, I wanted the world to see and feel the warmth of your beautiful spirit. I’ll always remember that no matter how late we made you for events, you always stopped to hug @saishabeecham and me and say how much you loved and appreciated us before walking out the door.

“As you walked out this final door, I wish I could’ve hugged YOU and told YOU how much I loved and appreciated everything you did for me. My big brother. My King. I love you.”