WATCH: Meet the Miss South Africa top 30

This year’s Top 30 group is a diverse one. It has the first transgender woman to openly enter the Miss South SA pageant.

On Tuesday night, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the top 30 vying for the Miss SA 2021 titleholder.

From Kwa-Zulu Natal, there is Andile Mazibuko (23), Lalela Mswane (24), Lisanne Lazarus (25) and Savannah De Almeida (23)

Hailing from the Mother City (Cape Town) are Bianca Bezuidenhout (22), Catherine Groenewald (23), Eloïse van der Westhuizen (26), Jamie Cloete (23), Jeanni Mulder (24), Licalle Isaacs (22) and Pumeza Zibi (24).

From the Capital City (Pretoria) are Kgatlhiso Modisane (27), Kgothatso Dithebe (26), Pearl Ntshehi (24), and Precious Mndalama (23).

There is also Ané Oosthuysen (23) from Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, Zimi Mabunzi (26) from eQonce, Tshegofatso Molefe (26) from Kestell in the Free State, Lehlogonolo Machaba (24), from Letlhabile in the North West, Kgaketsang Mathobisa (22) from Bochabela, Bloemfontein, Keashel van der Merwe (22) of Roodepoort in Gauteng, Kaylan Matthews (25) from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, Itumeleng Baloyi (23) from Seshego in Limpopo and Mawusive Sibutha (24) from the Eastern Cape.

The above mentioned will now have to impress the top 10 judges, all former Miss South Africa titleholders.