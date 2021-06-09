WATCH: Milk of Magnesia as a primer? Who would have thought!

When I hear Milk of Magnesia all I can think about is the yucky white milky syrup my mom used to give me when I was little and my tummy wasn’t feeling well. So when I discovered that people were actually using it on their faces, I was like, “No ways!”.

Before I go any further, for those who don’t know what it is, here’s a brief summary of what it’s actually used for, according to medicines.org.uk: Milk of Magnesia is indicated as an antacid for the symptomatic relief of stomach discomfort, indigestion, hyperacidity, heartburn and flatulence; and as a laxative for constipation. Having read the above, would you consider applying it to your face? Well believe it or not, it appears ladies have discovered beauty benefits of using the milky liquid on their faces, especially those who have oily skin.

According to Stylecraze, here are just a few benefits: Cleanses your skin, controls extra shine, gently strips away blackheads, reduces blemishes and can be used as a facial mask for oily skin. That is an impressive list of benefits. But what really got me onto this bizarre use of the product was when I saw ladies using it as a beauty primer.

There are some interesting and useful beauty hacks out there but this is one I’m yet to try. After doing a bit of digging it appears that I am a bit delayed on this trick. In fact even make-up gurus have been using it.