WATCH: Miss SA announces top 35 beauties vying for the crown

The contestants were chosen from various parts of the country – Gauteng has 12 contenders (with four from Pretoria and two from Soweto) followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal with six, the Western Cape with five, the Eastern Cape and Free State with four while North West has two and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each have one entrant.





Currently reigning as Miss SA is Sasha-Lee Olivier. Picture: Instagram.





The top 35 are (in alphabetical order):



