WATCH: Miss SA announces top 35 beauties vying for the crown
Meet the 35 ladies who will be competing for the Miss South Africa 2020 title.
On June 10, the Miss SA organisers made a big reveal by announcing the top 35, but only 16 of these beautiful ladies will make it to the finals - which will be chosen by the judges which are radio personality veteran Miss SA judge, Anele Mdoda and former Miss SA title holders Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015) and Adè van Heerden (2017).
The contestants were chosen from various parts of the country – Gauteng has 12 contenders (with four from Pretoria and two from Soweto) followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal with six, the Western Cape with five, the Eastern Cape and Free State with four while North West has two and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each have one entrant.
The top 35 are (in alphabetical order):
Anarzade Omar (21), from Johannesburg South. She made the Miss South Africa Top 35 last year.
Anica Myburgh (27), comes from Bethlehem in the Free State but currently lives in Robertson in the Western Cape.
Aphelele Mbiyo (24), comes from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape but currently lives in Johannesburg.
Busisiwe Mmotla (27), comes from Emdeni in Soweto.
Carla Peters (20) grew up in Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth, but is currently living in Muizenburg, Cape Town.
Chantelle Pretorius (24) was born and raised in Pretoria, but is currently traveling six months of the year working as a model in Europe.
Gabriella Koopman (23) from Sandton, Gauteng.
Jamie Lee Harris (24), comes from Bluff, KZN, but currently resides in Johannesburg.
Jordan van der Vyver (24) lives in Durbanville in the Western Cape but grew up in Johannesburg.
Kadija Makhanya (23) hails from Umlazi, KZN, but lives in Cape Town.
Karabo Legodi (21) from Soweto, Gauteng.
Karishma Ramdev (25) was born and raised in Chatsworth, KZN, but moved to Pretoria at the age of 18.
Kayla Neilson (27), is from Meredale, Johannesburg and resides in Randburg.
Kea Mokorotlo (21), comes from Bloemfontein in Free State but lives in Johannesburg.
Lebogang Mahlangu (24), was born and raised in Soshanguve, Pretoria and is currently based in Umhlanga, KZN.
Lerato Manoko Malatji (25) lives in Orange Farm, Gauteng.
Lerato Siko (24) hails from Potchefstroom in the North West Province.
Lesedi Phala (24) from Pietermaritzburg, KZN.
Lindokuhle Mvango (24) is originally from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape but currently lives in George in the Western Cape.
Luvé Meyer (23) from Brackenfell, Cape Town.
Matsepo Sithole (21) comes from Pietermaritzburg, KZN.
Melissa Nayimuli (24) was born in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.
Melvarene Theron (25) from Eldorado Park, Gauteng.
Natasha Joubert (22) hails from Centurion, Gauteng.
Nicole Wilmans (25) is from Stellenbosch.
Nkosazana Sibobosi (24), was born in Khayelitsha but now resides in Cape Town.
Olin-Shae De La Cruz (26) was born and raised in Claremont, Cape Town, but now lives in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Olorato Major (24) comes from Warrenton in the Northern Cape but is currently living in Midrand, Gauteng.
Palesa Keswa (23) comes from Sasolburg in the Free State.
Savannah Schutzler (24) is from Durban KZN but now lives in Rondebosch, Cape Town.
Sherry Wang (25) from Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Shevon Pereira (23), comes from Johannesburg, Gauteng.
Shudufhadzo Musida (23), comes from Ha-Masia in Venda, Limpopo, but currently lives in Johannesburg.
Stacy Gossayn (23), is from Viljoenskroon in the Free State.
Thato Mosehle (25) comes from Stilfontein in the North West.
Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa.