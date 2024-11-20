WATCH: Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about her body ‘taking strain’ and why she withdrew from Miss Universe pageant

The reigning Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux has opened up about her decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant. “Physically, my body was taking strain,” Mia le Roux told South Africans in a video that she shared on social media on Wednesday.

The reigning Miss South Africa withdrew from the Miss Universe competition on the eve of the finals, is now back in the country. “Hello everyone, I’m back in South Africa and wanted to reach out to you all. Thank you so much for all of your kind wishes, your support and prayers,” she says in the video. “I wanted to be transparent with you and share my story. A lot of you would’ve seen the video that I made about vertigo, while I was in Mexico at Miss Universe.”

“Vertigo is a condition where it feels like you are dizzy and there’s a sense of the world spinning around you. It’s very intense and can cause major issues with your imbalance. “Mentally I was very strong, I was ready, but physically, my body was taking strain. I had to even seek medical help in Mexico City. And even after the medical help, my condition still wasn’t improving.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I A L E R O U X (@mialerouxx) Le Roux adds that during the preliminary rounds of Miss Universe, she continued to push herself but her vertigo intensified and it became unmanageable. While she was waiting backstage she fell repeatedly and couldn't stand up without support and she was not in a position to safely walk on stage. “It was not easy. As I was not doing it just for myself but for all of you in South Africa,” she adds.