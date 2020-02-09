It was a special moment when hundreds of fans turned out to welcome Miss Universe and her parents at Mthatha Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Miss South Africa/Instagram

Mthatha - Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour continued on Sunday in her hometown in the Eastern Cape. Hundreds of fans, who had waited for hours for the beauty queen after her flight was delayed from New York on Saturday, warmly welcomed her back to the country when she did finally arrive.

This is Tunzi's first visit home after being crowned Miss Universe on December 9.

During her homecoming tour, Miss Universe will visit various cities across the country during the week, which will include street parades. Aside from her hometown visit, she will attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) as his personal guest.

On Sunday, Tunzi and her parents were treated as honoured guests at Mthatha Stadium, with hundreds of people in attendance to show their love and support for our Miss Universe.