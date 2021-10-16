WATCH: Mzansi, meet your new Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane

Cape Town – KwaZulu-Natal stand up, your girl Lalela Mswane has been crowned as the new Miss South Africa at a star-studded event held at the GrandWest, Cape Town, on Saturday. The University of Pretoria Law graduate wowed the judges not only with her beauty but her confidence when she answered one of the most critical questions.

Asked by reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach what is she looking for in a leader now that the elections are coming, the Richards Bay beauty confidently answered by saying: “What I look for in a leader is somebody who is self-aware, very accountable, encourages critical thinker, innovative in action but most importantly, prioritises the personal development of every person in South Africa. I believe that a phenomenal leader possesses all these qualities.” During her journey of becoming Miss SA, she once said that should she win the title, she would use her platform to support young South Africans from underprivileged backgrounds who have struggled to reach their full potential. Top 3 finalists: Picture: Phandulwazi Jikelo/ ANA Pics The 24-year-old said she would use her organisation, the Lalela Mswane Foundation that she launched in 2020.

“If I was afforded the opportunity to be Miss South Africa 2021, I would use the platform to expand the influence of the foundation, and focus on merging school syllabi and skills. This means effectively providing kids with skills that help them transition from school into life outside of school. This initiative will be called #BeReady, and I hope to involve the government. “The initiative speaks to my desire to provide solutions to the high rates of unemployment. The Foundation also recently initiated a beautiful relationship with the Mohau Centre of Hope for Children, based in Tshwane. Ours is to ensure that the needs of the children in the centre are not only met but that a long-lasting impact is made in each child’s life,” she said at the time. The crowning moment. Picture: Phandulwazi Jikelo/ ANA Pics Mswane was the only Miss SA finalist from KwaZulu Natal. The other top three finalists are Zimi Mabunzi and Dr Moratwe Masina.