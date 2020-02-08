Barely an hour after touching down at OR Tambo International Airport, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was greeted by hundreds of fans, who had waited for hours for the beauty queen after her flight was delayed from New York.
This is Tunzi's first visit home after being crowned Miss Universe on December 9. Much to her joy and surprise, a choir of dancers and singers welcomed her arrival as she stepped onto home soil.
Current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier also made an appearance in welcoming Tunzi home. Spotted at the arrivals lounge were also Tunzi's proud parents. The Soweto Gospel Choir sang a rousing rendition of our national anthem as the crowd joined in.