WATCH: Our queen has landed! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi gets hero's welcome









Zozibini Tunzi with SAA staff moments after arriving. Picture: @Slindelo_M/Twitter Barely an hour after touching down at OR Tambo International Airport, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was greeted by hundreds of fans, who had waited for hours for the beauty queen after her flight was delayed from New York. This is Tunzi's first visit home after being crowned Miss Universe on December 9. Much to her joy and surprise, a choir of dancers and singers welcomed her arrival as she stepped onto home soil. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier also made an appearance in welcoming Tunzi home. Spotted at the arrivals lounge were also Tunzi's proud parents. The Soweto Gospel Choir sang a rousing rendition of our national anthem as the crowd joined in.

During her homecoming tour, Miss Universe will visit various cities across the country during the week, which will include street parades. She'll also visit her hometown in the Eastern Cape, and attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) as his personal guest.

Her next stop today is a visit to her home in Mthata.

See below some of the social media reaction:

